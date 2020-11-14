The allegations keep piling up for adult film actor Ron Jeremy.

Jeremy, who has been hit with allegations dating back to 1996, was sued by a former friend on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting her at a hotel in Los Angeles back in May, Variety reports.

Charity Carson, who came to visit the 67-year-old at the hotel, claims the porn star slammed the lobby bathroom door shut, pinned her against a wall and started to grab her breasts. She also alleges he attempted to make her touch his penis without her consent at some point.

"Plaintiff was frantically screaming and struggling to get away from plaintiff throughout the encounter," the lawsuit, provided to Variety, states. "Eventually, plaintiff was able to break loose and flee the room." She is accusing Jeremy of sexual assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and gender violence, according to the New York Daily News.

The 44-year-old Carson told the New York Post that she and Jeremy were friends for 25 years. "That’s the shocking part of it," she said. "It’s been six months since the incident, it took a lot for me to do it. I didn’t want him to get away with it."

"Plaintiff made it abundantly clear with her actions and expressions that (she) did not wish to engage in sexual contact," the lawsuit continued.

Jeremy was charged with 7 more counts of sexual assault in October. If he's convicted on all charges, the adult film actor is looking at 330 years to life in prison. He'll be back in court on December 14.