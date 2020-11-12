This feature is one of a two-part Ray-Ban series that highlights the brand’s connection to timeless, authentic artists who display courage and creativity in their work and output everyday. More than just musicians, these icons-in-the-making are also thought leaders, purposefully using their art to build people up, support their global communities, and to help people clearly see the best in themselves. Read on to see how they’re accomplishing these goals in style.

Oddisee is well aware of his good fortune. When you ask the rapper/producer if he's encountered any setbacks due to 2020’s pandemic shutdown, he doesn’t groan about being benched. There’s only gratitude for the privilege of time it afforded him to be productive at his own pace. “I've had more time to do more work and explore things that I put on the back burner,” long-time glasses wearer Oddisee explains from his Brooklyn studio, where today he's matched his pair of transparent RB4323V Ray-Ban frames to a black beanie and an olive army jacket. “I've been blessed that [I get] more studio time, more records to work on, more things to produce… I wake up in the morning, I walk to my studio, I work, I finish, I go home with my daughter and my wife, done.”

Like most people, Oddisee, born Amir Mohamed el Khalifa in Washington, D.C., started out the year with a full plan. He had an album due in March, a U.S. tour set for April, festivals in Europe all summer, and then a European tour in the fall. The festivals and fall gigs were booked, and the tour route was being locked in. But even before COVID-19 struck the United States, Oddisee knew he had to change things up. In early December, he called up his booking agent, manager, and distributor to tell them to cancel the April tour dates because he felt the album wasn’t ready.