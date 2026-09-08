Stacy-Ann Ellis
Latest Stories
The Brownies Are a Grassroots Incubator for Black Friendship
Friends Ayanna P. Wilks and Brianna Agyemang founded The Brownies to help Black women network.
'Create the Club' Is Pushing Culture Forward Through Collaboration
These Social Club Create the Club artists make work with important messages.
How Oddisee Arrived at a Clear Vision for His Life and Career
For the rapper and producer Oddisee, 2020 has shown him the importance of purpose, family, and time.
There’s More to the Phenomenal Woman Brand Than Powerful T-Shirts
Meena Harris created her Phenomenal Woman label to fight injustices and inspire others.
This is the Woman Changing the Face of the Beauty Industry
Businesswoman Sharon Chuter shares the mission behind her UOMA Beauty brand and @PullUpForChange campaign, which demands Black representation in corp America.
For Louis De Guzman Making Art Is a Team Sport
The popular designer and visual artist explains how teamwork helps his art reach the masses.
How the World’s Coolest Day Party Got Started
Everyday People’s Saada Ahmed shares how teamwork and perseverance helped make her vision of a safe space for people of color a reality.