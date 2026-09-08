Stacy-Ann Ellis Portrait

Stacy-Ann Ellis

Joined January 2020 | 7 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Ayanna P. Wilks

The Brownies Are a Grassroots Incubator for Black Friendship

Friends Ayanna P. Wilks and Brianna Agyemang founded The Brownies to help Black women network.

Stacy-Ann Ellis2104 days ago
Social Club Create the Club

'Create the Club' Is Pushing Culture Forward Through Collaboration

These Social Club Create the Club artists make work with important messages.

Stacy-Ann Ellis2117 days ago
Ray Ban Oddisee 4

How Oddisee Arrived at a Clear Vision for His Life and Career

For the rapper and producer Oddisee, 2020 has shown him the importance of purpose, family, and time.

Stacy-Ann Ellis2136 days ago
Meena Harris Phenomenal Woman

There’s More to the Phenomenal Woman Brand Than Powerful T-Shirts

Meena Harris created her Phenomenal Woman label to fight injustices and inspire others.

Stacy-Ann Ellis2215 days ago
Sharon Chuter Pull Up For Change

This is the Woman Changing the Face of the Beauty Industry

Businesswoman Sharon Chuter shares the mission behind her UOMA Beauty brand and @PullUpForChange campaign, which demands Black representation in corp America.

Stacy-Ann Ellis2229 days ago
Advertisement
Louis De Guzman Artist

For Louis De Guzman Making Art Is a Team Sport

The popular designer and visual artist explains how teamwork helps his art reach the masses.

Stacy-Ann Ellis2396 days ago
Everyday People Saada Ahmed

How the World’s Coolest Day Party Got Started

Everyday People’s Saada Ahmed shares how teamwork and perseverance helped make her vision of a safe space for people of color a reality.

Stacy-Ann Ellis2424 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App