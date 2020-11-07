After several delays and come-from-behind victories in multiple states, Joe Biden has finally been named the 46th president of the United States on Saturday.

The presidential election gripped the nation for four days as citizens awaited the results. Thanks to the good people in the City of Brotherly Love, Biden was able to secure Pennsylvania, which pushed him past the 270 Electoral College votes he needed to be named the new Leader of the Free World.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



"America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," Biden said in a tweet announcing the win. "The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

Once the Associated Press and other outlets confirmed his victory, celebrities flooded social media where they acknowledged Biden's feat.

They also praised new Vice President Kamala Harris. Not only is Harris the first woman to be announced to win the election for the position, but the Howard University graduate is also the first Black vice president-elect of the United States.