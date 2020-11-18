Joe Exotic's legal team seems quite convinced that a presidential pardon is very much in the cards.

Eric Love, an ex-cop turned private investigator who's now heading "all business and legal matters" for the Tiger King star, sent over a video to TMZ this week as a way of updating those closely following Exotic-related developments.

"Today we received information and multiple phone calls from Washington D.C. on the pardon of Joe Exotic," Love said in the video, published early Wednesday. "We feel that it is going to happen. We hope very, very soon."

According to Love, the Exotic legal team is "so confident" about bagging a pardon that they've set up "an exclusive agreement" with the Texas-based Heaven on Wheels limo service.

"They have guaranteed a portion of their assets, staff, and vehicles to Joe Exotic's team," Love said. "24 hours a day, seven days a week, they are on standby for Joe Exotic's release. We are excited about all the phone calls we've gotten today. We feel that it's very, very close. We're grateful to our friends. We're more than overly excited. We cannot wait for this to be over with … The pardon's gonna happen, son, the pardon's gonna happen!"

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence after being convicted on multiple federal charges including violations of the Lacey Act and the Endangered Species Act, as well as murder-for-hire in connection with his infamous public feud with recent Dancing With the Stars competitor Carole Baskin.

Back in September, Exotic alleged that he was sexually assaulted by prison guards. A Federal Bureau of Prisons rep denied the allegations, though Exotic made them a key element in his 257-page plea to outgoing president Donald J. Trump.