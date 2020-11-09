After facing backlash for seemingly downplaying the impact Black women had on the 2020 election, actress and activist Eva Longoria has apologized for her comments.

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday, the former Desperate Housewives star was interviewed by Ari Melber. Providing her thoughts on the election, she said that "women of color showed up in big ways." She followed up her generally agreed-upon comment with one that some didn't take too kindly to, however. "Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state and voting for Biden-Harris at an average rate of 3:1."

Longoria has already faced a lot of criticism for her comments, with many highlighting the troublesome usage of her using the phrase "real heroines." In a statement she's since shared on Twitter, she wanted to clarify that she intended no harm.

"I'm so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women. When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN," she explained in a tweet. "My wording was not clear and I deeply regret that. There is such a history in our community of anti-Blackness in our community and I would never want to contribute to that, so let me be very clear: Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones."

Stressing that she did not intend to downplay the impact Black women had on this election, she added that she intended to say that "Black women don't have to do it alone any longer." She added, "Latinas (many who identify as Afro-Latina), indigenous women, AAPI women and other women of color are standing with them so we can grow our collective voice and power. Together, we are unstoppable! Nothing but love and support for Black women everywhere! You deserve a standing ovation!!!!"

Kerry Washington replied to Longoria's statement, and offered her support to the actress. "We have been in many trenches together," Washington tweeted. "She is a fighter for all women."