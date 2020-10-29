The first trailer for the Michael Bay-produced pandemic-themed thriller Songbird has arrived, and it couldn't be more timely.

The clip, which features a distorted version of Bob Marley's "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," reveals a world decimated by a deadly virus called "COVID-23." Sound familiar? That's because the film was shot during the pandemic, and includes obvious nods to the current situation we find ourselves in. The main difference? In Songbird, the world has been under lockdown for four years, and the virus is far more deadly than COVID-19. Hey, maybe we don't have it so bad afterall.

And while the virus is indeed global, the film centers on a couple played by K.J. Apa and Sofia Carson, who are separated by quarantine. When the dystopian government targets Carson's character who may have been infected, Apa's character must move heaven and earth to save her.

Production was forced to adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, which Apa discussed in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"It was strange, " he said. "I haven't really done a project where I have spent so little time with my costar, but it really worked for the movie."

Per Deadline, Songbird was built in the mold of found footage thrillers like Paranormal Activity and Cloverfield, and even shares DNA with cinematographer Jacques Jouffret having worked on both films.



The film, which also stars Bradley Whitford, Paul Walter Hauser, Craig Robinson, Peter Stormare and Alexandra Daddario, does not yet have a release date.

Watch the trailer up top.