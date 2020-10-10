Jane Fonda claims her sex life is pretty much nonexistent ... and she's 100 percent cool with that.

The 82-year-old Academy Award winner got a little personal during her Friday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Comedian Tiffany Haddish, who was filling in for the titular talk show host, complimented Fonda's look and asked if she was still sexually active.

"I gotta say, you look amazing" Haddish said. "... I can't believe you're 82. What are you eating? ... I need to know what the secret is."

Fonda pointed out she turns 83 in December, and then joked about the secret to her youthful look.

Haddish continued: "Now I need to know, because you look so good, are you still having sex? Are you having, like, crazy sex?"

"No," Fonda responded while giving the thumbs down. "No, zero ... I don’t have time. I’m so old and I’ve had so much of it, I don’t need it right now because I’m too busy ... My favorite ex-husband Ted Turner, he always said, if you wait too long it grows over. I think he's right."

She continued: "I couldn't have sex again even if I wanted to."

Fonda also spoke about the time she could have had sex with Marvin Gaye, but ultimately resisted because she was married at the time.

You can watch the full conversation above.