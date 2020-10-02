No Time to Die, the highly anticipated new James Bond film starring Daniel Craig, has been delayed once again due to coronavirus concerns.

The film, which is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and also stars Rami Malek, will now release worldwide on April 2, 2021. Initially No Time to Die was scheduled to arrive in theaters in April 2020, but the studios behind the movie delayed it until November near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means the 25th entry in the Bond franchise will now launch a year later than MGM and Universal had planned.

"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience," the official James Bond Twitter account revealed on Friday. "We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time to Die next year."

No Time to Die is just one of the latest blockbusters to be impacted by extensive delays amid the ongoing pandemic. It's not just movies that have impacted, however, as it was announced just last month Atlanta Seasons 3 and 4 had been pushed back.