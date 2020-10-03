After originally releasing in July of 1993, Disney's Hocus Pocus is currently leading the box office after being re-released to 2,570 U.S. cinemas this weekend expecting to rake in $1 million in ticket sales.

Variety reports that the Disney classic has already made $65,000 in ticket sales this past Friday, with it's Saturday sales looking promising as well. However, Warner Bros. has yet to reveal the box office ticket sales for the Christopher Nolan film Tenet which is also competing with Hocus Pocus to sit atop the ticket sales for this weekend. Hocus Pocus is also ahead of other recent titles including Disney's New Mutants, Russell Crowe’s Unhinged, and the mystery-thriller Infidel.

The Halloween classic chronicles the journey of three witches—played by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker—who were accidentally brought back to life by a young boy in Salem, Massachusetts, and all of the wonky events that follow. Hocus Pocus has definitely secured its place in kid-friendly spooky season flicks, and Disney+ is currently in the process of developing it's sequel. It's still unclear where they are in development with it or whether the original cast will be returning.

Another classic film from years past that have reappeared on the box office charts this weekend was Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Initially hitting theaters back in 1980, the film earned $95,000 on Friday and is currently projected to possible end this weekend with $250,000 in ticket sales. This isn't the first time the movie was re-released either. Several returns have allowed the movie to earn $550 million in global ticket sales.