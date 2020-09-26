M. Night Shymalan has kicked off production for his next Universal thriller.

On Saturday, the Oscar-nominated director tweeted a photo of himself standing in a field during a shoot. A small crew is seen in the backdrop, as a mask-donning Shymalan holds a clapperboard with the film's title.

"Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film," he tweeted. "It's called Old."

The director also included an eerie movie poster that shows body silhouettes falling in an hourglass like sand: "A new trip from writer/director M. Night Shymalan. It’s only a matter of time," the poster reads.

Shyamalan has not shared any details about Old's storyline; However, sources reportedly told Collider that the film is heavily inspired by Sandcastle, a French sci-fi graphic novel about an island where people age at an accelerated rate and die within the matter of hours.

Variety reports the cast will include Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Gael Garcia Bernal, Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz, and Vicky Krieps. In addition to directed Old, Shyamalan served as its writer as well as a producer, alongside Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock, and executive producer Steven Schneider.

Though it's unclear if Universal is eyeing a theatrical or VOD release, Old is expected to arrive in July 2021. Stay tuned as more information about the film becomes available.