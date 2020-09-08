It's the end of a television era. Keeping Up With the Kardashians will air its finale episode early next year.

Series star Kim Kardashian announced the news via Instagram on Tuesday, nearly 13 years after the reality show debuted on E!

"Our last season will air early next year in 2021," she captioned an old series promo. "Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

The show is partly credited for launching the wildly lucrative Kardashian-Jenner empire. It gave audiences an inside look at the family's everyday lives in Calabasas, California, as Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé navigated their personal and professionals lives under an intensifying spotlight. KUWTK quickly became E!'s highest-rated show, averaging 1.9 million total viewers at its peak (season 12). It would receive a number of spinoffs throughout the years, including Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Khloé & Lamar, Dash Dolls, I Am Cait, Rob & Chyna, Life of Kylie, and Flip It Like Disick.

A representative for E! confirmed the news in a statement to Variety.

"E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family," the network said. "Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras ... We thank the entire extended family and our production partners, Bunim Murray and Ryan Seacrest Productions for embarking on this global phenomenon together."

The new season of KUWTK is set to premiere Sept. 17.