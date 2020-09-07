Chunkz and Yung Filly lit up social media last night after proving their status as generational talents at Soccer Aid 2020. The dynamic duo displayed the sort of form you'd expect from two of the UK's hottest YouTubers, immediately going viral after their performances at Old Trafford.

While gammons were left confused and asking "who are they?", and Clive Tyldesley completely forgetting about the #BeKind movement by making several references to Chunkz's size, the pair showcased to the world why they're universally loved by the culture at large.

Chunkz was already busy creating a highlight reel before he even stepped foot onto the pitch, emulating prime Ronaldinho by licking his lips like the viral GIF of the Brazil GOAT in his AC Milan days. The North West London native delivered a short-but-sweet cameo for England before eventually being replaced by Lee Mack (we'll excuse the penalty miss later on).

After Chunkz came off the pitch, Filly undoubtedly enjoyed the best moment of the game.

After helping lead a counter-attack for the England team, he finished off in ice-cold fashion to level things up with a slick finish. The celebrations were even better than the goal, with Filly immediately running all the way back to the subs bench to celebrate with his bro. It was a wholesome moment.

The pair were two of the key figures helping to raise over £11,000,000 for Unicef as part of the event, which was a record-breaking achievement. Long live Chunkz & Yung Filly!