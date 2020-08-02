Wilford Brimley, who had a storied career on TV and was once the face of Quaker Oats for years, has died at 85. According to TMZ, Brimley passed away on Saturday morning in his home in Utah after battling an illness for several days.

Brimley was a beloved actor and a strong advocate for diabetes awareness. He had been deeply immersed in TV and film for much of his life dating all the way back to the '70s, being involved in cult classics like The Thing, Cocoon, and Hard Target, as well as some iconic shows like Seinfield.

In the wake of his death, one of Brimley's close friends and long time partners Dominic Mancini shared a heartfelt message to honor his memory and talk about how impactful his career was.

"To know Wilford, was to love Wilford," Mancini wrote. "He had an amazing career, and sliced through the screen with his dry wit, stoic stature, and powerful coveyance. His unique blend of unexpected comedy and inedible storytelling will always remain unmatched."

This news also comes following another TV legend and iconic host, Regis Philbin, who passed away at the age of 88.

Brimley is survived by his wife Beverly Berry, and four sons Bill, Lawrence, John, and Jim.