In one of the many reveals made during the DC Fandome today, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Rocksteady Studios have officially announced their next game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The game is set to release at some point in 2022 for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Based on the trailer, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League looks to revolve around a Suicide Squad that consists of OG characters like Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark as they battle a hoard of enemies that include a Brainiac-controlled Superman and likely other members of the Justice League. The trailer spans for 4-minutes and while it doesn't show any gameplay, the cinematics showcase some of the moves that the characters will likely be able to utilize in-game.

Rocksteady Studios is also responsible for the popular Batman Arkham series. Along with this game, another DC game that was announced during the virtual event was Gotham Knights, a Batman game that doesn't look to be featuring Batman at all.



Based on the trailer, Bruce Wayne has supposedly died in an explosion and is leaving a message to the surviving member of the Bat family: Red Hood, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Robin. Gotham Knights is set to be co-op game where players can adventure through Gotham City. It also looks to be coming out in 2021 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

In the meantime while we wait for this new heat out of DC, you can watch the trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League up top.