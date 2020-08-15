Film production during the coronavirus era has posed plenty of challenges and risks. However, the team behind Jurassic World: Dominion has found a way to adapt and push forward.

Earlier this week, the Universal blockbuster shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the sequel's set in England. The images illustrate some of the precautionary measures that were put in place to ensure the cast and crew remain safe. Face masks, social distancing, and entry/exit checkpoints were among the requirements shown in the photos.

According to the New York Times, production for Dominion resumed on July 6, nearly four months after filming was halted due to coronavirus concerns. Prior to the restart, the team was issued a 107-page safety manual that detailed all of the safety protocols and restrictions on set. These included regular temperature screenings, strict sanitizing procedures, and coronavirus testing three times per week for cast and crew members.

"We are able for this little moment to be in the world that we’re creating and leave the rest of the world behind," director Colin Trevorrow told the Times via phone. "... For Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and all our actors, they were very cautious. But knowing that we would all be safe together is what really moved the needle. If they hadn’t been willing to come, nothing could have happened."

About 750 people are reportedly involved in the Dominion production. According to the Times, four crew members in England have tested positive for COVID-19 since early July. They were all quarantined for the recommended 14 days and were allowed to return to work after three negative tests. A representative for Universal said no one has become seriously ill.

"After being on set, all of us actors hope that these protocols stay in place," actress Bryce Dallas Howard said. "Because they are improvements. Nothing feels like a redundancy, nothing feels annoying. It is in a sense a safety reckoning that still feels like a good idea in a post-COVID-vaccine world."

Dominion, the sixth installment of the Jurassic franchise, will also star Chris Pratt, Justice Smith, Jake Johnson, and Omar Sy. The film is slated to hit theaters on June 11, 2021.