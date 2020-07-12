The latest episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk featuring her husband Will Smith has just set a new record for the most views in 24 hours from a Facebook Watch original episode.

According to Deadline, the heavily anticipated episode featuring only herself and husband Will Smith garnered more than 15 million views in the first 24 hours, which demolished the previous record of 7.6 million views in the first 24 hours that was held by the Red Table Talk episode featuring Jordyn Woods.

This episode gained so many views because of the situation surrounding Jada, Will, and R&B artist August Alsina. August revealed in an interview with Angela Yee earlier that he had been in a relationship with Jada seemingly at the same time that she was married to Will. Because of this news, social media was in a frenzy jumping to different conclusions on the status of Jada and Will's marriage, whether August was lying or not, and seeking answers, which prompted Jada to address the rumors by "bringing [herself] to The Red Table."

The result of her episode did shed light on some of the specifics of her past relationship with August—or the "entanglement" she was in, as she puts it—but more than that it yielded a lot of memes. And when I say a lot, I mean a whole lot.

These were only the tip of the iceberg, and they're still coming. To get the full context to some of these hilarious jokes, you can watch the full episode of Red Table Talk with Will Smith down below.