Actor Henry Cavill, perhaps best known for his portrayal of Superman and Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, is an avid fan of PC gaming. He's already made it clear that he loves to whip out his mouse and keyboard when he gets the chance, revealing at one point that he almost missed the call offering him the part of Superman in Man of Steel because he was busy playing World of Warcraft. Now, Cavill's ready to upgrade his machine, and he did it in the most seductive way possible.

In a video he shared to Instagram, Cavill showed how we put together his new gaming PC. Set to music that can only be described as borderline softcore porn music, Cavill plays up his image to wonderful effect in the video. "This kind of material isn't for everyone... Viewer discretion is advised," he warned in the caption. "You may see a lot of parts that you haven't seen before. #PC #AllTheParts #AllNightLong."

At plenty of points throughout the video, he playfully flexes about and grimaces at the camera.

Needless to say, fans are absolutely loving the clip. He even messes up certain parts of the build as he's going along, but explains as much and goes back to fix those elements later down the line. It's definitely a lot more engaging than most videos of computers being put together, that's for sure.

See reactions to the incredibly sensual video below.