Benjamin Keough, son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis, died Sunday in California from an apparent suicide, TMZ has learned. He was 27.

TMZ obtained the following statement from Lisa Marie’s manager Roger Widynowski:

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," he said. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Benjamin's older sister is actress Riley Keough, who has starred in films like Mad Max: Fury Road, and American Honey, as well as the Starz series The Girlfriend Experience.

TMZ notes that Benjamin typically stayed out of the public spotlight. In a 2012 interview with CMT, Lisa Marie spoke about her debut show at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, and remembered how people were stunned by the eerie resemblance between her son and Elvis.

"He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage! Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there," she said. "Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny. Sometimes I am overwhelmed when I look at him."

If you or anyone you know is in a crisis and needs help call 1-800-273-8255.