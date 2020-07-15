Following their winning team-up for Uncut Gems, Adam Sandler and Kevin Garnett are once again joining forces to make a scripted series about the Lo-Lifes, currently titled: Lo Lifes: Stealing the American Dream.

More specifically, the duo's production houses Happy Madison (Sandler's) and Content Cartel (Garnett's) will be involved with the project. Other production companies also backing the series will be Marc Levin's Blowback Productions, and Village Roadshow Television.

For those unaware, the Lo-Lifes came to be after a pair of shoplifting crews from Brooklyn, namely Crown Heights' Ralphie's Kids, and Brownsville's Polo U.S.A., linked all the way back in 1988. Said group became hugely influential in the late '80s after they started stealing designer labels from area department stores.

“From their creation to their global expansion, the Lo Lifes captured the genesis of the subversive hip-hop spirit in a totally original fashion and were the original influencers,” the producers said, according to Deadline.

Lo-lifes co-founder Victor “Thirstin Howl The 3rd” DeJesus will executive produce the series along with Garnett, Matt Mosko, and Levin.

