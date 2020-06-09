Bravo announced Tuesday that Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules, Variety confirms. Their firing comes after former cast member Faith Stowers revealed that Schroeder and Doute once reported her to the police because they thought a suspect vaguely looked like her.

"There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady," Stowers said, revisiting the 2018 incident with Candace Rice of Floribama Shore on Instagram Live last week. "It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview."

Stowers was referencing Schroeder's appearance on The Bitch Bible podcast, where she discussed how she and Doute were informed of someone who stole "over $300,000 worth of stuff," and linked the crime to Stowers. "Someone texted Kristen [Doute] and said 'Do you know this girl Faith Stowers? She was out and stole my credit card. I know because her friend came to me and admitted it," she said, per Reality Tea. "Kristen goes, 'I saw this article on the Daily Mail. Let me bring that up.' It's like her intuition was just going nuts. Kristen brings up the article and it’s like that is 100% Faith."

Schroeder said that her and Doute launched their own personal investigation by trying to match the suspect's outfit and tattoos with that of Stowers by referencing back to her Instagram. After reaching out to fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member James Kennedy, who said that someone he knew was now accusing Stowers of stealing her jacket, they thought this latest piece of information was their big break in the case.

"And we are like we just solved a fucking a crime," Schroeder recalled. "We start calling the police. The police don’t give a fuck. It's really hard to get in touch with the police unless it’s an emergency. Kristen calls the police and is like 'I am where Faith Stowers is.' They go 'Oh we know, but we don't care to go and fucking find her.'"

Schroeder and Doute each issued an apology to Stowers on Instagram on Sunday.

Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired over racist tweets that resurfaced.