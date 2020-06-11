Writer, television personality, journalist, actor, and director Jas Waters, who also went by Jas Fly, has passed away at the age of 39.

The account for This Is Us writers, the NBC show Waters wrote for, confirmed the news in a statement posted to social media. "The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing," the statement, which was released on Wednesday, said. "In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP."

A cause of death has not been revealed.

The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly. pic.twitter.com/cmrh2OO8of — ThisIsUsWriters (@ThisIsUsWriters) June 10, 2020

Throughout her career, Waters wrote for Showtime's Kidding and worked on VH1's The Breaks and Comedy Central's Hood Adjacent With James Davis. She also was on VH1's The Gossip Game and previously had a colum at Vibe.

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, Issa Rae, John Mayer, and others took to social media to mourn the death of Waters.

I‘ll never forget being so excited to get an interview w/ @JasFly for Necole Bitchie back when I was working on ABG. I could feel her warmth through the phone. Over the years, I got to know & appreciate her even more. She was so generous, beautiful and REAL. I’ll miss you, girl. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) June 10, 2020

Rest In Peace. Powerful words and messages left for us to think over and act on. #jaswaters https://t.co/Ernouji9Sz — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) June 11, 2020

Sending my condolences to the family & friends of @JasFly 💔 — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) June 10, 2020

Sending love and light to @JasFly’s family and loved ones. 💓💓💓💓 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) June 10, 2020

Damn man. @JasFly was good people. Rest In Peace to a real one. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 10, 2020

This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones. RIP @JasFly https://t.co/fAZlIjhsIH — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) June 10, 2020

RIP.