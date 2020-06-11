Writer, television personality, journalist, actor, and director Jas Waters, who also went by Jas Fly, has passed away at the age of 39. 

The account for This Is Us writers, the NBC show Waters wrote for, confirmed the news in a statement posted to social media. "The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing," the statement, which was released on Wednesday, said. "In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP."

A cause of death has not been revealed. 

Throughout her career, Waters wrote for Showtime's Kidding and worked on VH1's The Breaks and Comedy Central's Hood Adjacent With James Davis. She also was on VH1's The Gossip Game and previously had a colum at Vibe.

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, Issa Rae, John Mayer, and others took to social media to mourn the death of Waters. 

RIP.

