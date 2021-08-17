Continuing a red-hot run of signings and announcements, 0207 Def Jam have just shared news of their latest signee, 21-year-old singer-songwriter Tendai. The newcomer follows in the footsteps of A-listers Stormzy and Potter Payper and today he’s sharing his debut single on the label, “Not Around”.

A markedly different offering from his labelmates’ rap sounds, Tendai’s ghostly, piano-driven R&B sound is the first solid indicator that 0207 Def Jam plan to do much more than stick to the grime and rap many expected of them.

The new track also comes with a haunting, greyscale visual directed by Hector Dockrill. Abstract shots of Tendai performing the track in the shadows are mixed with more expansive scenes as the scope of the video gradually expands to reveal a vast network of run-down buildings that look as if they were abandoned by humanity many, many years before. Haunting and grand in scale, it’s the perfect accompaniment to Tendai’s sound.

“‘Not Around’, both musically and visually, is my interpretation of the calm and the turbulent,” says Tendai. “I found it interesting how they both can coexist in one mind or in one relationship.”

Press play on the visuals above and be sure to add “Not Around” to your playlists.