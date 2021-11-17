Talib Kweli once again took aim at Kanye West after his Drink Champs appearance, in which Kanye said he was never a fan of Kweli’s music.

“I’m sorry to all the backpack community,” Kanye said during the interview. “Due to the fact that I was from the streets but I never killed anybody, it was just easier for me to pose like a backpacker, but I actually really love street niggas and don’t really listen to backpack music like that.”

This prompted Kweli to repost that segment of the interview in which he backed up Kanye’s assessment by calling him a “poser.”

“Poser (noun) – a person who pretends what he or she is not… an affected or insincere person,” Kweli wrote in the caption to his post. “Real question- since when did we celebrate posers in hip-hop? I don’t even know whether to laugh or be offended anymore.”

Kweli doubled down on these sentiments in his following post, zoning in on a random fan who called him “salty” for calling out Ye.

“Strike a pose @modularcollege. Dude came here to tell me to stop criticizing posers and then said he loves my group Gang Starr,” Kweli wrote.

Before this, Kweli took to Instagram for what he called his “Kanye West Ghostwriter Appreciation post,” with pictures of people like John Legend, Pusha-T, Rhymefest, and Malik Yusef included.

While Kweli and Ye’s relationship may seem fractured right now, we all know that these things are never permanent.