Rising Corpus Christi, Texas rapper SoGone SoFlexy has dropped his new song “Nueces County,” which follows the release of his track “Big Wide Body.”

The Texan might sound familiar to fans of Brockhampton, because he appeared on their latest album Roadrunner. He’s also signed to Video Store, the record label from Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract and Romil Hemnani. His latest track has a distinctively Southern flavor to it, showcasing how he’s able to effortlessly glide his signature drawl on top of the beat.

No word yet on whether “Nueces County” is set to appear on a longer release from SoGone in the future, but here’s hoping.

When SoGone SoFlexy spoke with Pigeons & Planes earlier this year about his contributions to Roadrunner, he admitted that he thought he was “just recording verses for random songs.” Prior to his involvement with the group and Video Store, he knew Kevin Abstract personally because they both grew up in Corpus Christi long before Brockhampton even existed.

Check out “Nueces County” below.