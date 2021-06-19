Brixton rapper Sneakbo announced his new mixtape, Jetski Wave 3, at the top of this month, which comes off the back of a string of singles he’s put out this year, including “Come A Long Way” with Ard Adz and “Dripping” with Greedo, both of which are set to feature on the project.

Building on that momentum, Sneakbo’s already back with visuals to another of the tape’s extracts, “Wag1” with BackRoad Gee. Cranking the energy levels up to the fullest, they go head-to-head with gruff, war-ready rhymes and plenty of thunder. And, naturally, the video’s just as rowdy as Sneakbo assembles the troops for a rowdy all-dayer on the strip.

Jetski Wave 3 drops July 9. According to the tracklist, which was posted to his Instagram when he first shared the news; we can also expect collaborations with Pa Salieu, Moelogo, M24, Stickz, Richie Campbell, Mopiano, and Daniel Christian.

Hit play on the visuals at the top and be sure to add “Wag1” to your playlists.