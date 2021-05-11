Much has been made of UK drill’s growing global influence. It’s sparking new localised iterations all over the globe and one of the most exciting and creative has to be the Ghanaian scene, dubbed ‘Asakaa’ (a play on the Twi word for Kasa, which means ‘talk’ or ‘language’). Three of that scene’s brightest stars—Smallgod, O’Kenneth and Kwaku DMC—have united with two of our own stars, Headie One and LP2Loose, for a charged-up new collab entitled “Sinner”.

Produced by N64, “Sinner” is heavy-duty stuff, but Smallgod does well to tie it all together with his smooth-talking melodics. Kwaku DMC and O’Kenneth, meanwhile, are the perfect Asakaa ambassadors, standing tall next to Headie One’s considerable stature and doing their local drill scene proud. Finally, it’s the turn of South LDN’s LP2Loose who brings us back to chillier climbs, rounding out the tune with a nimble flow and some clever call-backs to his GH counterparts.