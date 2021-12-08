After a couple years out of action, Sheffield’s Skinz has spent 2021 getting back into the swing of things and he continues to gather momentum with his third single of the year, “Transition”.

Produced by Vovo and Iceered, the first half of the track opens with a dark, albeit quick-witted run through the rapper’s credentials with the bravado turned up to full and a bass line to match. Then, at the mid-point, the beat lightens up a bit and Skinz offers a slightly more honest take, admitting to some missteps he’s made and looking at things in the cold light of day.

Judging by the tone of this one and some of his posts on social media it looks like Skinz is entering a whole new phase. It’s probably a little too early to start hoping for a new project—although a third Mental Vacation tape wouldn’t go amiss—but we can probably say with some confidence that there’s a lot for fans to look forward to in 2022.

Press play on the “Transition” video above.