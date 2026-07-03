Latest Stories
Skinz Drops Off ‘I’m What They Pretend To Be’ Mixtape f/ MIST, Rimzee, Mowgs & More
The 19-track project builds on years of work from the Sheffield legend.
Toddla T & MOBOs Round Up Steel City’s Best MCs, Singers, Poets For “All Stars Riddim”
Ahead of the MOBOs’ arrival in the city, Toddla T shows off some of the talent the city has to offer.
Skinz & Kirky Reap The Rewards In “New Season” Video
Sheffield meets Stamford Hill.
Trillary Banks’ ‘90s Baby’ Is A Call-Back To The Golden Age Of Mixtapes
As the title suggests, it’s a celebration of the rap scene and infrastructure that raised a lot of us; even featuring MykalMillion as the tape’s host.
Skinz Rounds Out A Prosperous Year With “Transition”
Judging by the tone of this one and some of his posts on social media it looks like Skinz is entering a whole new phase with plenty to look forward to in 2022.
Stream Skinz's New 'Mental Vacation' Mixtape
Steel City, stand up.