Skinz

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Latest Stories

Music

Skinz Drops Off ‘I’m What They Pretend To Be’ Mixtape f/ MIST, Rimzee, Mowgs & More

The 19-track project builds on years of work from the Sheffield legend.

James Keith800 days ago
Music

Toddla T & MOBOs Round Up Steel City’s Best MCs, Singers, Poets For “All Stars Riddim”

Ahead of the MOBOs’ arrival in the city, Toddla T shows off some of the talent the city has to offer.

James Keith892 days ago
Music

​Skinz & Kirky Reap The Rewards In “New Season” Video

Sheffield meets Stamford Hill.

James Keith1002 days ago
Trillary Banks '90s Baby'
Music

Trillary Banks’ ‘90s Baby’ Is A Call-Back To The Golden Age Of Mixtapes

As the title suggests, it’s a celebration of the rap scene and infrastructure that raised a lot of us; even featuring MykalMillion as the tape’s host.

James Keith1582 days ago
skinz transition skinz transition skinz transition
Music

Skinz Rounds Out A Prosperous Year With “Transition”

Judging by the tone of this one and some of his posts on social media it looks like Skinz is entering a whole new phase with plenty to look forward to in 2022.

James Keith1682 days ago
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