Silento’s publicist has released a statement following the rapper’s arrest on murder charges.

In a post to her Instagram, Chanel Hudson asked for understanding for her client, who she said suffers from "mental health illnesses."

"Over the past several years, Ricky has been suffering immensely from a series of mental health illnesses. We will continue in his efforts of treatment, but we ask in the meantime the public uplifts him and his family in immediate prayers & positive energy!!" Hudson wrote. "[He] is a beautiful soul and we hope the same people who came up whippin' and nay naying with him continue to support him."

The 23-year-old rapper born Richard Lamar Hawk was arrested earlier this week on suspicion that he murdered his cousin Frederick Rooks on Jan. 21 in Panthersville, GA. The 34-year-old Rooks had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Hawk is currently being held in the Dekalb County Jail on felony murder charges.

Silento was arrested multiple times last year on charges that included excessive speeding and domestic assault. At one point, he broke into a stranger's home carrying a hatchet and searching for his girlfriend. The owners of that home were able to restrain him and he was arrested.