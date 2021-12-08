North London grime vet Scorcher, has returned with a new album, The Drama, which is his first solo project since 2014’s 1 of 1.

With over 15 years in the music scene (and stints as an actor in shows like Top Boy and films like The Intent), Scorcher has teased fans with a couple of singles over the last year (“Cookies”, “8+1”), but now he’s back with a full project, one that sees him firmly reinstate his renowned pen game, bouncing flows and charismatic energy that has allowed him to keep his spot in and amongst the greats.

The Drama welcomes features from D Double E, Tion Wayne, Akelle, Izzie Gibbs, Moelogo, Ay Em, Chaos, Scott Bundi, Tizzy, Armor, Villz, Nile Ezra, Ramslie, and more across the 16-tracker. With a variety of sounds sprinkled throughout the set, including drill, dancehall and Afrobeats, standouts include the unapologetic “Drama Intro” and the dreamy, R&B-tinged cut “Cookies”.

One major highlight comes from the D Double E-assisted “Jurgen”. Produced by DJ Lyan, the track is built around the dramatic piano chords from the Dr. Dre classic “Still D.R.E”, while the sample is used cleverly, updated with some punchy, drill-inspired bass. All-in-all, The Drama is a solid effort from one of the UK’s finest spitters.

