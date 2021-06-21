Last summer, Irish alt-rapper Rejjie Snow dropped the mellow and breezy “Cookie Chips”, a link-up with the late, great MF DOOM and frequent collaborator Cam O’bi.

DOOM is often regarded as a pioneer of alternative hip-hop, and “Cookie Chips” was among some of the final material he recorded before his untimely passing in October. Rejjie continued to tease a new project with the Snoh Aalegra-assisted “Mirrors”, and the cloudy, charismatic banger “Relax” with LA music outfit grouptherapy.

Now, Rejjie is back with “Disco Pantz”, a new funk-meets-indietronica effort produced by Dee Lilly, once again linking up with grouptherapy, and also pop-R&B singer Tinashe. The feel-good track, with plenty of replay value, is expected to land on Rejjie’s second studio album, Baw Baw Black Sheep, which is due on July 9.