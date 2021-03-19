Since they came together back in 2019, L.A duo Sidepiece have enjoyed an unthinkably huge amount of success. In less than two years, they’ve become arguably the biggest risers in house music with their recent remix of John Summit’s “Deep End” hitting over 16 million Spotify streams. Their latest, “Temptation”, drops today via Diplo’s house outlet Higher Ground and Parlophone’s FFRR Records—and it looks set to do even better.

Centred around a sample from ‘60s soul classic “(I Know) I’m Losing You”—funnily enough—by The Temptations, the new R&B-injected banger is a non-stop burst of energy with a climactic build and a dirty great bass line. With the return of nightlife just around the corner, this couldn’t have come at a better time. Grab it here.