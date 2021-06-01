After year spent oscillating between various shades of techno and acid for labels like Lobster Theremin and Neighbourhood, the somewhat elusive REFLEC is setting out with his own label, Soaker Sound, and today presents its inaugural release, the SKRSND001 EP, featuring six of his own productions.

Ahead of the full EP’s release on June 17 (pre-order here), REFLEC liberates “Chambers”, and it’s a little different from the tougher 4x4 thump that he’s become known for. Like the remaining five tracks, techno’s been largely put to one side and in its place sits a chugging grime riddim heavy on the slippery, chrome synths and jumpy clicks of classic Eski.

As for the rest of the project, we’re taken deep into soundsystem culture, with similar takes on dancehall, dubstep and drill. Connections can still be drawn from his dark, glowering techno sound, but this is new and surprising territory from the London-based producer.

Stream “Chambers” exclusively below.