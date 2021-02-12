Last year, Nez (one half of rising production duo Nez & Rio) teamed up with Schoolboy Q for an effortlessly charismatic deep house cut called “Wild Youngster”. Nodding to Chicago’s status as the birthplace of house music, the collab saw Schoolboy and fellow window city native Nez lean into their hometown’s legacy, bringing house music back to its roots. Now, almost a year later, the energy’s been cranked up a notch thanks to this new remix from Jamie Jones.

The original was given some stylish black and white visuals, but now that Welshman Jones has ramped up the dancefloor energy, the new version gets a treatment that’s a little looser, mixing together fashion shoot visuals with more candid, behind-the-scenes shots of the Schoolboy and Nez cutting loose to the 4x4 thump.

Watch the visuals exclusively above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.