We’ve been keeping an eye on Trinidad’s Kalpee for a few years now, ever since he appeared on local talent showcase UNCOVERED. Now, following on from last year’s hugely successful Feel Good Playlist Vol. 1, he returns with “Lessons”, a collaboration with Jamaican singer Mortimer.

A light, soulful pop sound touched with occasional hints of calypso and reggae, “Lessons” subtly and carefully pieces together the two artists’ homegrown sounds. Like a lot of us, the past year and a bit has been a period of self-reflection for Kalpee and it’s that experience that informs the new song. “‘Every day is a lesson’, this is a mindset for me,” he explains. “This song was part of an awakening into who I am now, finding the lessons in my worse days and moving onto bigger things in life. The energy behind this song is one that champions us to believe in our growth.”

Speaking on how he came to work with Mortimer, Kalpee says: “I visited Jamaica, to work and perform on The Island Stage 2021 and while searching for an artist to join the line-up, I met the incredible artist Mortimer. His performance resonated with me. I knew he had to be on ‘Lessons’ and well… he smashed it. Working with someone so talented and having that other creative ear, helping with arrangements and mixes made me really want to take it to the next level and Mortimer did just that!”

Mortimer adds: “The song is true and I’m a fan of things that are true. It didn’t take long to come together. I had just witnessed a fire in the hills when I got the song, and everything fit right in with thought. I enjoyed working it and I’m honoured I could work with such beautiful talent! Nuff love to Kalpee every time.”

Tune into nature with the intimate, spiritual visuals from director Ashanei Christian at the top and then add “Lessons” to your playlists.