Yams Day is a big deal in New York. The event started as a celebration of the life of ASAP Mob architect ASAP Yams, who died in 2015. And every year, the ASAP crew books Yams’ favorite artists to perform alongside the city’s biggest new acts. It’s a prime chance for artists to engage with thousands of fans and be legitimized on a bill full of rap favorites. Performing there would be another stamp that Pop had a legitimate claim as “King Of New York.”

In a perfect world, the red carpet would be rolled out for him as perhaps the hottest artist in the city at the time. Maybe the police would even escort him into the show to help him navigate backstage smoothly. But in New York City, 2020, he was trying to sneak past them into a show full of thousands of people who would love to see him. His attempt failed.

“We got like, 20 feet into the building before someone spotted us,” Shiv says. “And then we got stopped.” The NYPD specifically told Barclays Center that he wouldn’t be able to perform, and they were on alert for him.

“They were just saying, ‘Man, you know you can’t be here. You gotta get outta here,’” Shiv says. “And [a cop] was like, ‘Look, I don’t want to arrest you.’ There were a bunch of cops around and security came and they’re like, ‘Look, just get in the car and leave.’ If you guys come any further, we have to arrest you.”

Pop was already dealing with intense bail conditions from federal officials who thought he was a gang member, so he couldn’t risk a day-of violation. Shiv says they left the arena “frustrated” and “really disappointed” with the ban.

“He wanted to experience that love of being onstage in New York and celebrating with his friends and with the artists and with the fans,” Shiv says. “Every step that we made towards that, they just kept putting up a roadblock. And that was just always extremely frustrating for him.”

Pop was one of the most in-demand musicians in a city regarded as a worldwide cultural hub, but never headlined a hometown show. He had to go all the way to London to perform with Skepta in November 2019. No matter what commercial heights he reached, it seemed like he couldn’t surpass the perception of being a criminal.

The NYPD birthed the Hip-Hop Police, which has surveilled artists and attempted to link them with gangs for years. Pop Smoke grew up in Canarsie, Brooklyn, a neighborhood besieged by conflict between the Wooo and Cho gangs in recent years. Cops had attempted to link his “Woo” catchphrase to the Wooo gang, and the stigma followed him around.

“Some people thought that he was deeply involved in gang activity, and that wasn’t the case at all,” Frankel says. “But [‘Woo’] was something that was his thing and what he loved to talk about, and sing about, and perform. It’s probably a pretty good example of something that can be thought by some to mean one thing, but nothing could have been further from the truth.”

“It wasn’t like he was really running around committing murders or selling 100 [kis] of cocaine,” Victor says. “It was just, there was people around. There was things that was happening in the neighborhood that police felt like he might’ve seen or might’ve known.”

Pop drove around Brooklyn that night with Shiv. With his Barclays Center debut canceled, there was nothing to do but reflect on the day. The previous night, Pop was having the time of his life, shooting a video in Paris. But on that chilly Friday night, he drove around his native Brooklyn, facing a harsh reminder that he couldn’t navigate it the way he did before fame. He was a target.

“I think it became clear right after the arraignment,” Shiv says. “We drove around for a while in Brooklyn and in New York and stuff all night. I think that’s when it all kind of came into focus for him and he was realizing like, ‘OK, this is happening because I’m an artist that’s on the upward trajectory. They see where this is going.’”

While he was disappointed, Shiv said that he stayed resilient.

“At some point he was like, ‘Well, at some point, they won’t be able to stop me. At some point, I’ll just be so big and they can’t stop the show. We’ll get to that point and it’ll happen further down the line,” Shiv says. “So he didn’t worry about it. I think what bothered him was if fans thought that it was anything that he did or he didn’t want to be there or he was trying to skip out on something or not.“

Frankel says that as long as he knew Pop, the artist was concerned with the stereotypes applied to rappers, noting, “He had an intellectual curiosity about his case that was beyond what I was prepared for. He asked a lot of questions. Some clients don’t want to talk about their case unless it’s absolutely necessary because it just depresses them and it causes them to feel anxiety and stressed out. Some clients are middle of the road. Pop wanted to know everything. Pop was concerned about how hip-hop artists were perceived generally as gangbangers and thugs, and that was something that really bothered him.”

The two “spent a lot of time talking about the fact that just because you’re perceived in a certain way doesn’t mean that you are that way,” Frankel adds. “He didn’t want to be perceived that way. All he wanted to do was focus on his career.”

Ultimately, Frankel says Pop could have very well faced “a couple years” for the federal charges, but he was tragically killed a month later while in LA recording. Four people, including a 15-year-old, allegedly stormed an Airbnb he was renting to rob him of a cuban link chain and Rolex watch. After Pop struggled with them, they allegedly shot him three times.

As his fans celebrate his legacy this month, listening to his recently released Faith album, the cruel reality is that even if he was here to perform new music, the NYPD would be trying to stop him from doing so. And he likely had more volatile days ahead of him as predacious cops sought to derail his ascension in the music world. Artists whose lyrics reflect violent realities are treated like every bar is literal by the justice system. In Pop’s case, the added reality of his presence near a shooting gave them more ammo to threaten his career in order to get the information they sought. The cops knew that the bigger he got as an artist, the more distance he was creating from his old life, and they didn’t want him to fulfill his inevitable wish of getting so big that he was out of their grasp.

“It’s just a stereotype that, unfortunately, artists can’t seem to get away from, and it couldn’t be further from the truth,” Frankel says. “Are there artists that are involved in violence or guns? Yeah, of course. But you could say that about a lot of different types of people in various professions. To classify all hip-hop artists as violent thugs and gang bangers is really just to do a disservice to yourself because nothing could be further from the truth. It’s like saying that someone that is an actor that plays villains in a movie is a villain in real life. It’s just dumb.”

