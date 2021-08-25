After being arrested in 2019, PnB Rock has plead guilty to marijuana and stolen gun charges.

Officials said that PnB Rock, who’s real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, entered an open guilty plea to one count of receiving stolen property and one count of possession with intent to deliver. CBS 3 Philly reported that PnB was sentenced to 36 months probation for each count, and in turn must complete 100 hours of community service. The probation will run concurrently. He was also permitted to transfer his supervision to California.

The charges stemmed from a 2018 investigation that the Bensalem Police opened after receiving multiple complaints of loud parties and a weed stench wafting from the rapper’s residence. Officers were given probable cause to search the residence after they reported smelling marijuana as well. The Special Investigations Unit conducted a search warrant on January 20, 2019, and confiscated around five pounds of marijuana, along with multiple scales and packaging materials. A stolen .40-caliber handgun and $33,000 in cash were also seized.

The Philly crooner initially denied the allegations in an Instagram Story after posting bond. “I don’t know what the fuck they was talking about,” he said in the video. “It wasn’t me! What the fuck? I look like I’m selling drugs? Never!”

PnB Rock was arrested along with Stephanie Sibounheuang, who pleaded guilty in September of 2019 and was hit with a sentence of six months of probation for possession of a controlled substance.