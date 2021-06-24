Following the release of his debut album Real Late, Peter Rosenberg joined All Hip Hop to discuss the project and share an interesting story about his first encounter with Dipset member and long-time collaborator Jim Jones.

Jones became the topic of conversation after Rosenberg was asked about his opening bars on the track “Snake Eyes” featuring Ghostface Killah and Crimeapple, in which Jones spits, “Capo, ask Rosenberg about our very first encounter/He was talking slick shit, that could’ve been his worst encounter.” Rosenberg explained the story behind the bar and how Jones essentially “scared him straight.”

“Basically, what happened was, I got to New York in ’07 and MTV did a ‘Top Ten MC’ list at that time and Jim Jones was on it,” he explains. “And Cipha Sounds and I were doing our early morning weekend show at that time. And I was just not used to the fact that anyone heard what I said ’cause being in D.C., you could kinda say what you wanted. No one was paying attention to what I said.”

Rosenberg continued, “And then I was not used to the fact that if you just jump out and give an opinion like, ‘Why is Jim Jones on this list? That’s trash!’ I did not realize like, ‘Oh, he might be listening himself.’ And that’s exactly what happened.”

Rosenberg said the ensuing encounter taught him a valuable lesson in radio hosting. “He scared me straight and it was a good lesson,” he said. “I’m kinda grateful I learned it at that time, because it could’ve been so much worse.”

Rosenberg also caught up with Complex to discuss his debut album, how strong a piece of work he believes it to be, and how it all came together. Read our full interview here.