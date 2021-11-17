Wyclef Jean is always the life of the party, but this time things took a slightly hazardous turn when he dropped a man while he was on his shoulders during a function.

It all went down on Monday night after the Fugees legend performed at the Range Rover Leadership Summit at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Footage initially captured by TMZ, which you can watch above, shows Jean partying with Joe Eberhardt, the President and CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America, with the older gentlemen hoisted on Jean’s shoulders.

Then, almost like it was in slow motion, Eberhardt fell off the front of Jean onto the ground in the nasty spill. The video cuts to other people present at the party checking on him and making sure he was okay. At the end of the video, Eberhardt appears to be fine as more people come to check on him.

Needless to say, social media had a field day with this footage, with many reacting with curiosity about how the CEO ended up on Jean’s shoulders in the first place. Some even found photos of other people Jean had put on his shoulders in past parties, which begs the question: Is this a regular thing for him? Check out what some Twitter users had to say about the viral video down below.