Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour has returned to the top spot on the Billboard 200 for a second time in its five-week run on the charts.

Sour becomes only the second album this year, joining Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, to move over 100,000 in each of its first five weeks. After earning 105,000 album equivalent units, Sour soared from third to first, leaping over Polo G, who earned his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last week with Hall of Fame.

In late May, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star took away the title of biggest debut of 2021 from her idol, Taylor Swift, whose Fearless (Taylor’s Version) earned 291,000 units in its first week. Sour barely edged out Fearless with 295,000 units.

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200, Hall of Fame slipped to second, Migos’ Culture III fell to fourth, and the aforementioned Dangerous: The Double Album held on strong at No. 5. Meanwhile, H.E.R.’s Back of My Mind, which is considered her debut full-length studio album, finished in sixth in its first week after amassing 36,000 equivalent album units, of which just over 29,500 consisted of SEA units, equaling 39.62 million on-demand streams of the album’s tracks.

It has been a year to remember for the artist, who earned her first Billboard appearance, won two more Grammy Awards, and received an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Fight for You,” from Judas and the Black Messiah.