After 15 years behind bars, Offset’s brother returned home from prison on Thursday.

The Migos member recorded the reunion, which featured Offset greeting his brother with a warm embrace. “15 years and he back,” Offset captioned the clip on his Instagram Stories. It’s unclear why Offset’s brother was locked up. It’s worth noting Offset was just a teenager the last time his brother was a free man.

After dropping the long-awaited Culture III this past summer, Offset has spent the ensuing months experiencing some big changes in his personal life. Back in September, he and Cardi B took to Instagram to reveal the birth of the couple’s second child, a baby boy, sharing the exciting news alongside the caption “9/4/21.”

In October, Offset celebrated Cardi’s 29th birthday by surprising her with a brand new home.

As covered by TMZ, Offset unveiled the new house via video presentation in the middle of Cardi’s brithday party. The estate is reportedly located in the Dominican Republic, with Offset heard in footage saying, “I bought you a house in D.R.” The Migos rapper said the gift was meant to commemorate their last year.