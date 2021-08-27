Mo3’s H$M Music and Empire have dropped the deluxe version of the rapper’s posthumous album Shottaz 4Eva, which adds eight new tracks and includes features from Morray and Derez De’Shon. As with the original, this one’s also got Boosie Badazz, YFN Lucci, Kevin Gates, OG Bobby Billions, Tre Dae, and Foogiano.

In the new track “In My Blood,” which had a video drop earlier this week, Morray lip-syncs the words of the late rapper while surrounding himself with the community in front of a backdrop of Mo3’s Shottaz 4Eva deluxe album cover.

Morray’s support and respect for Mo3 goes beyond the music. Before the visual released, Morray was also seen visiting the Dallas rapper’s grave with his son.

Morray’s passion and empathy are reflected on “In My Blood” as well, with the rapper crooning powerfully as he spits Mo3’s words, especially when he raps, “Feel like Mo3, fo sho, G, showing love to Texas/On the song with my dog, I’m getting features from Heaven/And I’mma try to emulate you, but I know nobody better.”

Before the release of the original version of the album, Mo3’s family released a statement saying how grateful they were for his fans’ continued support.

“Thank you for your continued supporting of Mo3 and his music,” the statement read. “He appreciated his fans more than anything and your love has sustained us through this time and helped keep his memory alive. … We can’t wait for you to hear Shottaz 4Eva and other music MO completed.”

Check out the deluxe version of Mo3’s posthumous album Shottaz 4Eva featuring Morray and Derez De’Shon below: