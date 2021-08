Rising UK R&B talent Mnelia has blessed us with her second single of the year in “My Bad”. The track follows the 23-year-old singer’s 2020 breakout single, “Say Yeah”, and March’s “Senseless”.

Produced by iO and TSB, “My Bad” is a statement piece—echoing sentiments of self-worth, personal growth and overcoming a past relationship—over a guitar-led soundscape fit for a summertime cruise, with Mnelia’s strong yet smooth vocal standing tall next to her UK and US contemporaries.