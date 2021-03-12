Machine Gun Kelly has always leaned into being unorthodox, and in his latest song “Daywalker!” with Corpse, he goes full-on punk while still maintaining some rap elements to his sound.

Assumably inspired by the Marvel vampire-slayer Blade, “Daywalker!” featuring MGK getting violent and loud over Corpse production. Clocking in at only two minutes and 17 seconds, this sounds like the song that would be playing the background of a massive fight scene in a movie that's happening during a rave that no one pays attention to. Very specific, I know, but I imagine Fight Club meets the opening scene in Belly. While I doubt that was the exact vibe that MGK was going for, he nailed it.

This isn’t Machine Gun Kelly’s first foray into rock-adjacent music, either. The rapper-turned-rockstar delivered a very grunge performance on SNL back in January, performing his songs “My Ex’s Best Friend” and “Lonely.” If this is your first introduction to MGK, take a dip into his catalog to see how much he’s evolved and changed since he first arrived into music as purely a rapper.

While you do that, listen to his new song with Corpse, “Daywalker!,” above.