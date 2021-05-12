Loui and Saweetie take it back to the classroom in the Whipalo-directed video for “Talkin’ Bout,” which finds the two artists turning up to match the energy of the beat that is anchored by a sample of Cali Swag District’s “Teach Me How to Dougie” and Kstylis’ “Booty Me Down.” Saweetie shows out on her verse, and Loui holds his own as well. The dynamic on “Talkin’ Bout” reflects the way Saweetie approached Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 as a whole, using the project as a way to highlight up-and-coming artists.

The video comes with the announcement of Loui signing to Warner Records, with Loui saying, “The video was inspired by my label. It’s a like a day in the life, you know, what it be like if 41 took over our high school.”

While giving rising artists like Loui a chance to shine on Pretty Summer Playlist, Saweetie hasn’t neglected her own development. During an interview on Apple Music 1’s The Plug Radio with Eddie and Nick earlier this month, Saweetie described how she’s still focused on sharpening her skills as an artist and performer.

“We’re on workcation. Because I still got work. I still got interviews. I’m actually in a bootcamp right now. Artist development,” she explained. “For me, I’m going to focus on what I struggle with. I struggle with breathing control. I’m going to work on my dance move, my details, all that good stuff. My body, my stamina, my everything.”

Saweetie continued, “Shout-out to all of my artists who are thrown into the mix like that… Artist’s typically have artist development, but because our songs blow up quicker than our artist development, we’re thrown out to festivals, to shows, for this and that because our songs are so hot. So this is me pulling back. I’m thanking God for the greatness I’ve achieved, but now it’s time to work.”

Check out the video for “Talkin’ Bout” up top, and grab Pretty Summer Playlist on streaming here. Saweetie is expected to release her debut album Pretty B*tch Music soon.