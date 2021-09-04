Nearly a year first teasing its existence, Kid Cudi has shared an update on his collaborative album with Travis Scott, The Scotts.

The Certified Lover Boy/Donda guest took to Twitter on Friday and responded to a fan who asked if the project with La Flame is still in the works.

“It’ll happen. Not sure when, but it will,” he said.

The update arrives almost a year and a half after Travis and Cudi released their chart-topping collaboration “The Scotts,” which earned the latter his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. A few months later, in August 2020, Travis confirmed in an interview with GQ that the pair was already working on a full-length offering.