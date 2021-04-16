Kenny Mason teams up with lyrical heavyweights Freddie Gibbs, Denzel Curry, and more for his latest project Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut.

Playing on the name of his debut album Angelic Hoodrat, this project finds Mason building on the things he did right on that critically acclaimed release. Including previously released tracks like “Rih,” “Pup,” “Partments,” and “Play Ball,” the rising Atlanta rapper tests himself on the 12-track Supercut by entering the arena with rappers like Curry on “A+” and Gibbs on “Much Money.” Interestingly enough, it sounds like Gibbs adopts some of Mason’s sound in the ladder, with both rappers meshing well on the soulful sample produced by Skufl.

Along with an impressive rapping display, Mason also co-produced several tracks as well. He assists on the production for “Pup,” “Play Ball,” and “Fasho,” then takes on “Partments” and the outro “Storm” by himself.

There’s also a trippy visualizer for “Much Money”:

Kenny Mason broke out last year with Angelic Hoodrat, and when talking to Complex, he said he listens to various artists to keep his sound unique and expansive.

“I listen to different types of music, and I like a bunch of different types of artists,” he said. “So I didn’t want to limit myself. I don’t ever want to take one form or one shape. I want to be formless or shapeless. I feel like a lot of the textures on the album are rock-influenced and maybe R&B-influenced. [There’s] some crazy shit on there. I was trying to figure it out, and these songs are the best versions of me figuring it out.”

Listen to Kenny Mason’s new project Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut featuring Freddie Gibbs, Denzel Curry, Angel White, and Ambar Lucid down below.