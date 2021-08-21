Fresh off of his impressive Fire In The Booth freestyle, North London rapper Keeya Keys has shared his brand new single, “Ridiculous”.

Produced by 4PLAY, Keeya Keys makes the track his audible playground, whipping out punchlines and a plethora of flows atop a bed of 2-step garage for the win. “Ridiculous” ​​​​is all about having fun while you’re young, and is the perfect addition to your summertime playlist.

We were right to add Keeya to our British rappers to watch in 2021 list, after all.

The Kevin Hudson-directed visuals radiate summer energy with super soaker rifles, future-proof buggies and party people in every corner—just good vibes all round. Watch the “Ridiculous” video above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.