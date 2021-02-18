Kaytranada has finally delivered his first offering of 2020 with “Caution,” a smooth house track that sounds like it can be played as partygoers are entering the function or preparing to leave.

As a part of TikTok’s Black History Month celebration, the Montreal artist originally released the song on the social media platform. “Caution” sounds like it’s ripe to become a TikTok challenge as well, with some users already incorporating it into their videos. This song follows the critically acclaimed sophomore album BUBBA which helped Kaytranada land Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Dance/Electronic Album. He’s also nominated for Best Dance Recording for “10%” this year.

When Complex caught up with Kaytranada’s younger brother Lou Phelps, he talked about what it was like for the two growing up and learning how to make beats.

“The relationship that me and my brother have, we grew up as twins. He’s two years older than me. So we were always, always, always together,” Phelps said. “I showed him how to make beats, which is very funny, because he’s like, killing it right now. But I showed him how to make beats. And he showed me how to write a beat properly. When he would make a beat downstairs blasting the speakers, I would play video games and just record everything in my head. And then I’m like, Oh, I like this beat, let me rap on this beat. And watching the evolution of someone, and just seeing their perspective on music and how they do things, it inspires and motivates you to make some fire stuff. Me and Kay have this tight relationship and it’s hard to replicate this type of relationship with any other producer. I guess it’s something about the brother energy, the brotherly vibes.”

While we still wait for more new music, listen to Kaytranada’s latest song “Caution” up top.